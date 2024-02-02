Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,626 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.05. The company had a trading volume of 410,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,342. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.32.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

