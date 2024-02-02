Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 3,580,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602,162. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

