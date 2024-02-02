Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPY

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $47.94.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.