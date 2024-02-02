Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $678.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $610.00 to $678.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

INTU opened at $632.86 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $654.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.