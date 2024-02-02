OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 52,875 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OPTN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $3,694,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,560 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 945,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 698,450 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

