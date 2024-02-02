Orchid Price Reaches $0.0976 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $95.62 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.74 or 1.00011956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00185542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09848381 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,322,243.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

