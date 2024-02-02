Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $524.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.