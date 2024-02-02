OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $1,968,300.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

