Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $66.52 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

