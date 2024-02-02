Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:PKG opened at $163.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

