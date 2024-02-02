PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

