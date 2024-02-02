Payfare (TSE:PAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.49

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 56121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. Payfare had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payfare Inc. will post 0.3699674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

