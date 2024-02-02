PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PYPL opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

