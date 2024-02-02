Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 492,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,129. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

