Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. 441,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,073. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

