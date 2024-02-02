Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 170,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

