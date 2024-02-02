Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 51,200 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:METCB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,452. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.
Insider Activity
In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729.
Ramaco Resources Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
