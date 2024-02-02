Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $82.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.94. 41,214,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,014,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.55.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

