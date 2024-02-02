Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,257. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

