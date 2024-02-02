Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,868,434. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

