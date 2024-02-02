Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 170,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,177. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.