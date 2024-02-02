Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

