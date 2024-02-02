Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,891. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.