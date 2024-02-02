Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.31% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGDM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SGDM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

