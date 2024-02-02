Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,296. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

