Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 130,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 321,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $188.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

