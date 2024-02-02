Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 254,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Report on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.