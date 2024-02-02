Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $373,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,249,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. 125,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

