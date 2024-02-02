Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $611,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last quarter.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of METCB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.