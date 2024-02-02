Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

