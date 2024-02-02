Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

