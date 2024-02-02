Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 1,800,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,932. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

