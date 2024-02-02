Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,889 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.