Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.53. 1,193,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,969. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $494.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.