Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $82.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.94. 41,214,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,014,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

