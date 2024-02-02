Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.71. 204,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,147. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

