Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. 3,949,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,285. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

