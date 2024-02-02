Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CFG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 1,661,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

