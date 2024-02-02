Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.37. 48,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $31.50.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

