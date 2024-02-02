Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 925 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 962,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,362. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

