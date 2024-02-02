Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095,008. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

