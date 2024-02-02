PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 153518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

