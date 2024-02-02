Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.7 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $73.50. 127,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,053. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

