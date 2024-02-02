Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

