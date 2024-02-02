Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.36. 167,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 286,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 385,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343,982 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

