Phil Horlock Sells 75,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,619,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00.

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 357,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

