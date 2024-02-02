Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE PSX traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.66. 730,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.