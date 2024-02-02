PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.43

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 33499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.