Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 286,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 877,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

