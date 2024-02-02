Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 944,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

